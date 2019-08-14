Raising the worth of African football players

Video

African nations have produced some of the greatest football talent in the world, but there is still a struggle to get foreign football clubs to pay as much for African players as they do for talent from other developing nations.

Mathieu Chupin, vice chairman of Dakar Sacre Coeur, a well known football academy in Senegal told the BBC: "As far as transfers are concerned, there is a lack of respect for the African football market. Training compensations are always disputed, and foreign clubs rarely want to bear them.

"Meanwhile we see huge contracts for Brazilian players at the same level as African players being accepted without hesitation."