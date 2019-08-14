The struggle to commercialise football in Africa

Video

In 2015, the Nigerian Football Federation revealed it would make $3.75m from a 3.5 year partnership with Nike to produce replica football jerseys for its national team.

There was even a bonus of $500,000 if Nigeria qualified for the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria did qualify, and its 2018 FIFA World Cup jersey received over 3 million pre-orders and sold out in just one hour.

With clear demand for African national team football shirts, what needs to be done to improve commercialisation?