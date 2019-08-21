'If you say you're ethical, you have to back it up'
Oatly is a company which makes a range of milks out of oats. Since its products are plant-based, rather than animal-based, it says this makes it an environmentally ethical business. This is a big selling point with millennials, says CEO Toni Petersson.

But, he adds "if you're going to be ethical, you need to back up every claim that you make".

