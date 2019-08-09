Javid: 'I am not expecting a recession'
The Chancellor has said he does not expect the UK to enter a recession after second quarter GDP contracted by 0.2% - the worst performance since 2012.

The figure surprised the markets as the consensus forecast was for flat growth of 0%.

