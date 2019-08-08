Zara's executive chairman Pablo Isla on fast fashion
Do companies like Zara have a responsibility to combat fast fashion? In the final part of her series looking at the environmental and social cost of the fashion industry, BBC Radio 4 Today programme's business presenter Dharshini David visits the headquarters of Zara near A Coruna, Spain, to interview its chairman Pablo Isla.

