Nigeria: 'We need to get our infrastructure right'

The challenge of producing cement - a process that requires huge amounts of energy - can be a taxing one in Nigeria where power cuts are common. Nigeria's economy is worth over $400bn a year is Africa's largest, but despite this it still has untapped potential because it lacks the necessary transport infrastructure.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of industrial conglomerate, the Bua Group says: "It is cheaper to import goods from China than to transport them to some parts of Nigeria".