Million dollar idea: The plastic bag

How the plastic bag became a million dollar idea
When they first appeared, plastic bags seemed to be a godsend for shoppers. They were easy to carry and amazingly sturdy. But over the past few years, we've come to see them as one of the worst things humanity has ever inflicted on the environment. Aaron Heslehurst explains.
09 Aug 2019
