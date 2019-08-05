Media player
Tackling unemployment through dance
In Nigeria, 65% of the population is made up of young people, and unemployment is a big problem.
Contemporary dance company QDance says it is working to tackle this by offering young adults a viable career in dance, to help lift people out of poverty and change their outlook on life.
05 Aug 2019
