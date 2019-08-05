The private schools charging daily school fees

Video

Across the continent, upwardly mobile Africans are enrolling their children in private schools, hoping that they will benefit with enhanced job prospects once they leave.

But in Ghana, one organisation is taking this private education model and is adapting it for poorer communities and lower income households, who normally would not be able to afford this option. Lerato Mbele spoke to Alain Guy Tanefo, the CEO of Omega Schools about the initiative - which includes charging school-fees on a daily basis.