The power of music streaming in Africa
The rise of music streaming in Africa is helping a wave of new artistes gain popularity worldwide.

One such artiste is Teni in Lagos, Nigeria, who went on her first tour this year after her YouTube music videos garnered millions of views from all over the world.

According to PwC, revenue from music sales in Nigeria is expected to grow to $88m in 2019.

  • 05 Aug 2019