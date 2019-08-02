Would you watch someone eat on YouTube?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Would you watch someone eat on YouTube?

American YouTuber Blove became a millionaire by having people watch her eat, known as 'Meokbang'.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Aug 2019