Boeing crash plane work ‘not adequately funded’

A former Boeing engineer has told the BBC's Panorama programme that work on the production line of the 737 Max plane was not adequately funded.

The aircraft is currently grounded after two crashes which killed 346 people.

The 737 Max is the company's fastest selling plane and has earned the company billions of dollars in sales.

Boeing denies the claims and says it's committed to making the 737 Max one of the safest aircraft ever to fly.

