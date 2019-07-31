'Your Plan B might be the best option'

Media player
'Always have a Plan B, it may be better than your Plan A'
SoulCycle is a chain of spinning studios which has expanded fast in North America. Recently, the first one was opened in the UK. Its CEO, Melanie Whelan, says she always has a fall-back plan for her expansion projects. Often, she says, Plan B proves to be better than Plan A ever was.
Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
31 Jul 2019
