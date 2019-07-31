'Your Plan B might be the best option'

Video

SoulCycle is a chain of spinning studios which has expanded fast in North America. Recently, the first one was opened in the UK. Its CEO, Melanie Whelan, says she always has a fall-back plan for her expansion projects. Often, she says, Plan B proves to be better than Plan A ever was.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell

