Would you watch someone eat on YouTube?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Would you take time out to watch someone eat on YouTube?

Would you take time out to watch someone eat shellfish on YouTube?

This is how Bethany Gaskin, A.K.A. Blove, makes a living, and it's made her a millionaire.

  • 01 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Inside the weird world of YouTuber burnout