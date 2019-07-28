Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Not only are we black, we're female... for them, it's a turn-off'
Joycelyn Mate says she struggled to raise funding for her afro haircare company Afrocenchix, despite female-led businesses contributing more than £70bn to the UK economy.
Despite the rising number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) businesses, the black population remains the least likely to be self-employed and their businesses are more likely to face difficulties accessing traditional financing.
Produced by Lorna Acquah.
-
28 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-49141561/not-only-are-we-black-we-re-female-for-them-it-s-a-turn-offRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window