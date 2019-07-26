Creating jobs for India’s transgender community

Video

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is a prominent activist and leader belonging to India’s transgender community. She recently launched Kineer Services, a start-up to create jobs for India’s transgender community. The company produces packaged drinking water.

India’s Supreme Court upheld the rights of the transgender community in a landmark judgement in 2014, yet the community still struggles to find work. Tripathi talks about pink money and the purchasing power of the Indian LGBT community on the WorklifeIndia podcast.