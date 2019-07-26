Media player
'The world wants to see this new Africa'
Digital media is transforming Africa's TV and advertising markets. Two of those heading this sea-change are Simone Bosman and Mzilikazi Kumalo, who set up Osu and Kumalo Creative Productions both to challenge existing stereotypes of the continent and to showcase voices of a "new Africa".
They talked to the BBC's Lerato Mbele about their visions for the future of the media sector in Africa.
26 Jul 2019
