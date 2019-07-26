Million dollar idea: The metal detector
How the metal detector became a million dollar idea

The metal detector is a vital tool for airport security guards and treasure hunters, alike. But when Alexander Graham Bell made the version ever to get a patent, he had only one aim in mind - to save the life of a US president. Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 26 Jul 2019
