Greg Clark: Business Brexit fears must be resolved
Business confidence has seen a sharp fall since March, according to the business secretary Greg Clark.

He said that while companies had largely kept faith in Britain in the three years since the referendum, that faith is beginning to vanish.

He tells the BBC the new prime minister must act to restore confidence.

  • 23 Jul 2019