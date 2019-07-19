Raghuram Rajan: I have not applied to be BoE boss

Video

The former India central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, has said he has not applied to be the next governor of the Bank of England.

“I am perfectly happy in my job and that’s not a diplomatic statement it’s actually the truth,” he told Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague.

A central banker’s job had become much more political in recent years and it was important that a country appoints someone who understands and knows how to navigate the political structure within that country, Mr Rajan explained.

