Hammond: No-deal would cause 'significant hit' to UK
Philip Hammond: No-deal would cause 'significant hit' to UK economy

Commenting on the Office for Budget Responsibility's latest report, Chancellor Philip Hammond says even the most "benign" form of no-deal Brexit would send the UK into recession.

  • 18 Jul 2019
