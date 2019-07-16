Budget airline FlySafair's challenge to rival carriers

Video

South African no-frills budget airline FlySafair may be a newcomer to the continent's air transport sector - but it is already challenging the way legacy airlines in Africa operate. It now has 21% of South Africa's air travel market, helped by its innovative style of business.

For instance, a basic ticket price doesn't include checked-in baggage. If you want to put luggage in the aircraft hold, you pay extra. "The interesting thing is that only about 30% of our passengers take bags," says chief executive Elmar Conradie. "So the question is, why do other airlines charge you for a bag that you don't take?"