'Somebody needs to be accountable to the public'

Rail review boss Keith Williams wants 'accountability'
Keith Williams, who has been given the job of improving UK railways, says that someone in the system needs to be "accountable to the public for the services that they receive" at a national level.
He also says the role of the regions needs to be emphasised.
16 Jul 2019
