Amazon worker: 'We don't want to be treated like machines'
William Stolz, a picker at a warehouse in the Shakopee warehouse in Minnesota, tells the BBC's Michelle Fleury that workers want "reliable jobs" from Amazon and to be treated with "respect".
15 Jul 2019
