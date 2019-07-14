Gaming academy for millionaire hopefuls

Video

Esports has an estimated global audience of 200 million people, and this year it's set to surpass $1bn in revenue according to a report by analytics company Newzoo.

Professional Esports organisation Fnatic has set up a new academy for students hoping to become the next top-earning gamer.

Thomas Willis is an academy player on the League of Legends team who says full-time gaming involves "a lot of hard work and sacrifice".

"One of the things people say that annoys me the most is: 'you're really lucky to be able to do something that you like,'" Thomas told us.

"I usually actually end up working longer hours than they do."

