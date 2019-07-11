Media player
Branson: No-deal Brexit 'devastating for Virgin'
A no-deal Brexit would cost Virgin hundreds of millions of dollars due to a collapse in the pound, and lead to the group "spending a lot less money in Britain and just putting our energies into other countries", Sir Richard Branson tells BBC transport correspondent Tom Burridge.
11 Jul 2019
