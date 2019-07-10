Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Goodbye to the Beetle
Volkswagen is to stop producing the Beetle, bringing to an end the model's 80-year history.
The company has been making a version of the Beetle called the Final Edition at a single factory in Mexico.
The last one will roll off the line on Wednesday.
Designed during the Nazi era in Germany, the Beetle became a post-war motoring icon and sold in its millions around the world.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
10 Jul 2019
