Goodbye to the Beetle
Video

Volkswagen is to stop producing the Beetle, bringing to an end the model's 80-year history.

The company has been making a version of the Beetle called the Final Edition at a single factory in Mexico.

The last one will roll off the line on Wednesday.

Designed during the Nazi era in Germany, the Beetle became a post-war motoring icon and sold in its millions around the world.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 10 Jul 2019