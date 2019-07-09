Mini launches its first all-electric car
BMW has confirmed that the first all-electric Mini will be built at the company's plant at Cowley, near Oxford.

BBC business correspondent Theo Leggett had the chance to take a look inside the new car, which could be hitting the streets as early as March next year.

