Video

Kike Oniwinde has set up a business called the Black Young Professional (BYP) Network that is designed to help black professionals advance their careers - it is sometimes referred to as "the LinkedIn for black professionals".

Oniwinde explains the obstacles she has had to face setting up the business, for the CEO Secrets series.

Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw.

