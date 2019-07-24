Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: The boss who set up the 'black LinkedIn'
Kike Oniwinde has set up a business called the Black Young Professional (BYP) Network that is designed to help black professionals advance their careers - it is sometimes referred to as "the LinkedIn for black professionals".
Oniwinde explains the obstacles she has had to face setting up the business, for the CEO Secrets series.
Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window