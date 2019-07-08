Media player
'Africa's exporters will gain from its free trade area'
Rwandan businessman Faustin Mbundu tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele how exporters will benefit from Africa's free trade area, the continent-wide agreement signed by 44 African nations.
He says he is optimistic about Rwanda's future. Speaking of his farming operations he says when they started they were producing two tonnes a hectare, now "we're producing 10-11 tonnes a hectare".
08 Jul 2019
