Video

'Africa's exporters will gain from its free trade area'

Rwandan businessman Faustin Mbundu tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele how exporters will benefit from Africa's free trade area, the continent-wide agreement signed by 44 African nations.

He says he is optimistic about Rwanda's future. Speaking of his farming operations he says when they started they were producing two tonnes a hectare, now "we're producing 10-11 tonnes a hectare".

  • 08 Jul 2019
