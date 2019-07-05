Using tech to improve remittance in Africa
While the payments processing industry has matured in many parts of the world, in Africa payments remain fragmented, and cash is often still king.

To boost the economy of African nations, small businesses must be allowed to flourish, and to do this, payments processing must be improved.

Several African start-ups are improving payments by using new technologies like the blockchain.

