The rise of co-working in Nigeria
In less than a decade, co-working has grown and there are now around 70 shared workspaces in Nigeria.

Office rental is expensive and it is often a company's biggest expense. In Nigeria, demand for the sharing economy has risen in the last three years and now often outstrips demand.

Could co-working be the future for small businesses in Africa?

  • 05 Jul 2019