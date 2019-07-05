Media player
The rise of co-working in Nigeria
In less than a decade, co-working has grown and there are now around 70 shared workspaces in Nigeria.
Office rental is expensive and it is often a company's biggest expense. In Nigeria, demand for the sharing economy has risen in the last three years and now often outstrips demand.
Could co-working be the future for small businesses in Africa?
05 Jul 2019
