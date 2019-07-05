Jaguar XJ to go electric

Media player
Jaguar's 50-year old XJ model to be electric-powered
The Jaguar XJ is to become an electric-powered car - after 50 years running on petrol or diesel. Jaguar Land Rover is facing flagging sales and says going electric is vital to its recovery strategy.
05 Jul 2019
