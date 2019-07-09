Italy 'needs to promote growth'
Italy needs to promote growth, says bank governor

The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, has told the BBC that economic growth is the way to tackle his country's high debt levels.

Speaking to economics correspondent Dharshini David, he said his government's debt was too high and needed tackling.

But he admitted: "There is uncertainty now on how to deal with it. And the markets are making us pay for that."

