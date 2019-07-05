'I'll never be able to see their faces again'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'll never be able to see their faces again'

Paul Njorogre says his family died because of Boeing's "negligence" when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Jul 2019