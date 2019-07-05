'I'll never be able to see their faces again'
Paul Njorogre says his family died because of Boeing's "negligence" when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed in March.

ET302 was the second Boeing 737 Max to come down in four months. Now families around the world want to know why.

  • 05 Jul 2019
