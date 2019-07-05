Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is the high street profiting from Pride?
As London prepares for the Pride parade this weekend, there have been an increasing number of companies displaying their support of LGBT+ rights.
Rainbow-striped logos spread across the high street and many clothing brands have released pride outfit ranges as well as sponsoring blimps during the parade.
The BBC's Katie Silver has been to the shops of Oxford Circus, to see if this is a sign of inclusivity or an attempt to profit from pride.
05 Jul 2019
