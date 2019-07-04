Carlisle airport reopens after 25 years
Scheduled passenger flights have returned to Carlisle airport for the first time in more than 25 years. Loganair are operating flights to Dublin, Belfast and Southend from what is called Carlisle Lake District Airport. It is the first commercial airport to open in Britain in 14 years.

