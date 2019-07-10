Media player
How Spam became a million dollar idea
Spam is one of the most popular food brands of all time - over eight billion cans of it have been sold. It's become something of a joke in the western world - being lampooned in songs and comedy sketches. Yet in some countries in Asia and the Pacific, it's considered it to be the height of gourmet cuisine. Aaron Heslehurst explains its rise.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
10 Jul 2019
