Tesco faces Brexit deadline headache

Planning for the new Brexit deadline is "more difficult" because the supply network will be full of Christmas stock, Tesco's boss has warned.
Dave Lewis told the BBC that the new deadline of the end of October meant there would be "less capacity" for stockpiling longer-life items.
A no-deal Brexit could mean tariffs and delays at the border that interrupt supplies of some food, he said.
But Mr Lewis said leaving the EU could also provide opportunities for the UK.
03 Jul 2019
