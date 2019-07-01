How lashes became big business

Video

One in every 60 jobs in the UK is now in the beauty industry, according to new figures compiled for the British Beauty Council.

The industry contributed £28.4bn to the UK economy last year, with beauty stores and salons opening in 1,225 new high street locations, the data shows.

The BBC's Emma Simpson met Jilly Scott, an entrepreneur whose eyelash extension business has taken off in the past two years.

All figures are based on 2018 data and compiled by Oxford Economics.