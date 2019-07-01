Video

Ishaan Malhi the CEO of the online-only mortgage brokers Trussle, says one of the key things to get right when expanding a business is making sure that you hire people who are "really aligned with your mission" as a company.

Video Journalist: Nalini Sivathasan

