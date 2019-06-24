'Hire people who disagree with you'

Video

Luminance is artificial intelligence which helps lawyers trawl through thousands of contracts looking for key words and phrases. It saves them huge amounts of time. But how do you sell hi-tech to a traditional bunch like lawyers?

CEO of Luminance, Emily Foges, puts her firm's success down to a young employee in her first job who dared to tell her that she was getting her product-marketing all wrong.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell

