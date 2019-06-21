Media player
Mark Carney on Facebook's digital currency
The Bank of England's governor has explained how Facebook's plans for a new digital currency could be controlled.
Mark Carney told Today that the major banks and financial institutions would need to have "direct regulatory oversight", and it couldn't be owned by Facebook or a group of technology companies.
Facebook unveiled details about Libra this week, which is due to launch in the first half of next year.
