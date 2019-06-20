On board the UK's first hydrogen train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hydrogen trains: Are these the eco-friendly trains of the future?

Hydrogen-powered trains are said to be the greenest trains out there.

“Mini power stations on wheels”, is how a University of Birmingham researcher describes them, as they give off zero emissions and their only by-product is water.

Two hydrogen trains are already in service in Germany but that design is not compatible with the UK's rail network.

BBC's Tom Burridge went on a test run for the UK's version.

  • 20 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Are hydrogen trains the future of travel?