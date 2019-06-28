Media player
Crossing Divides: The schoolchildren confronting speeding motorists
An initiative in London is getting primary school pupils to confront speeding motorists, in a bid to enforce the 20mph speed limit near schools.
The scheme is called Junior Roadwatch and The Met Police and Transport for London hope to roll it out across the capital.
A film by digital reporter Dougal Shaw.
This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world. For more stories go to bbc.com/crossingdivides
28 Jun 2019
