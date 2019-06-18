Media player
The woman taking on the energy sector in Rwanda
Energy entrepreneur Therese Sekamana is investing in new energy infrastructure in Rwanda.
She's CEO of LED Solutions and Green Energy Rwanda which has taken advantage of new opportunities to have two hydropower stations commissioned in the country.
18 Jun 2019
