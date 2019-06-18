Heathrow's high-tech baggage system
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heathrow's high-tech baggage system

Heathrow's luggage system can handle 180,000 items per day but it's already straining at the seams. It's just one of the parts of the airport which will need an upgrade once the third runway is complete.

Tom Burridge takes a look inside.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jun 2019