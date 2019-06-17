Video

Carole Ghosn, the wife of the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, is appealing to President Trump to apply pressure on Japan over her husband's legal battle. Mr Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November and has been charged with financial crimes relating to his time in charge of the Nissan Renault alliance.

Mrs Ghosn told the BBC's Michelle Fleury that she hasn't been able to speak to her husband since his arrest.