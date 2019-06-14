Developing a Nigerian computer giant
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Developing a Nigerian computer giant

Zinox Group in Nigeria is a computing firm that assembles and distributes computers and software across Africa.

The firm is trying to democratise technology for the masses by developing personal computers that suit African needs, such as protection from frequent power cuts, and it is also expanding its foray into ecommerce.

  • 14 Jun 2019